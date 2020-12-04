Sheriff’s dept. trying to locate Indiana woman missing since Nov. 27

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman who has been missing since Nov. 27.
Family members and witnesses told deputies that Bobbie J. Woods, 45, of Laurel, was last seen around 7 pm. at a home in the 16000 block of Duck Creek Road.
They say Woods was picked up by a man described as heavy set, bald, with facial stubble who may have been driving a large, dark-colored SUV.
Woods is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds, with brown curly hair.
She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 647-4138.
Callers can remain anonymous.
