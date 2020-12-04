WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to discuss rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the state.
He said the state is expected to get its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 15.
DeWine says the first doses of the vaccine will be from Pfizer, the second a week later from Moderna, assuming everything is approved.
According to the Associated Press, the state’s distribution plan is expected to put a priority on first responders such as health care workers, nursing home residents, people considered at high-risk for the coronavirus because of medical problems, teachers and school staff members, and others, according to a draft distribution plan.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine toured a facility in Central Ohio Tuesday that will be a key cog in the state’s rollout of the vaccine.
The Ohio Department of Health’s Receipt, Store and Stage warehouse facility will receive many of Pfizer’s vaccine doses when they are available.
The warehouse is equipped with ultracold freezers that can store up to 720,000 doses at once, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. The CDC meets to consider an emergency use authorization for that vaccine Dec. 10. It will meet again Dec. 17 to consider an Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna’s vaccine, which can be stored at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.
DeWine says initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped directly to Ohio’s 10 prepositioned hospital sites. As supply increases, more providers will receive direct shipments if ordering 975 doses or more.
Rollout of the vaccine to those smaller localities is pivotal as COVID-19 cases increase in Ohio’s rural counties, meeting or exceeding the incident rates of Ohio’s urban areas.
When the vaccines are ready to be shipped from the warehouse, they will be removed from ultracold storage, repackaged with dry ice in two minutes and delivered within six hours, according to DeWine. The vaccine will remain stable if sealed in the original shipping container from the RSS warehouse with dry ice for up to 5 days.
ODH staff and Ohio National Guard members are practicing the repackaging step daily, DeWine says.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.