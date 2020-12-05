Car accident in Mt. Healthy leads to shooting, police say

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) -An a two-vehicle accident in Mt. Healthy led to a shooting, Mt. Healthy police said.
Officers say they were dispatched to Seward Avenue and Compton Road around 11 p.m. Friday for an auto accident.
When officers arrived, the drivers of both vehicles had already fled the scene.
Police say witnesses told them a sedan collided with a silver vehicle. The driver of the silver vehicle got out and starting firing shots at the driver of the sedan.
He then returned to his vehicle and left the scene, police said.
Officers were able to recover the shell casings, and several cars parked in the area hit by the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 or email them at mthpdcrimetips@mthealthy.org.
