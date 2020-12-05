Daily COVID-19 cases in Ohio climb to 10,469, thousands pending

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health reported 10,469 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with thousands of reports pending for review.
The total amount of cases reported since March is 467,432, with a 21-day average of 8,438.
Health officials say in the last 24 hours, 64 people died due to the virus. A total of 6,946 people died since March.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 28,959 hospitalizations, which includes the new 286 hospital admissions.
ODH says of the total number of hospitalizations, 4,870 are in the ICU.
On Wednesday, ODH added Hamilton, Adams, Clermont, and Warren counties to the ‘purple’ watch list in the state’s public advisory system due to the “sustained impact on healthcare utilization.”
The system requires that counties graduating from ‘red’ to ‘purple’ meet certain criteria across seven indicators for consecutive weeks.
