1 dead after house fire occurs in Fairfield, firefighters say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) -One person is dead after a fire occurred in Fairfield Saturday morning.
Fairfield firefighters say they were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of Chateau Way.
When they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming out of the rear bedroom, firefighters said.
Two firefighters were extricated after there was an explosion associated with two oxygen tanks, firefighters said.
They also say a victim was found near the patio door. He was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he then died.
Firefighters say the two extricated were not harmed.
The name nor the age of the victim have not been revealed at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
