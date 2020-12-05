Man injured after shootout on Montgomery Rd

Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Silverton Saturday afternoon. (Source: WXIX)
By Maggy Mcdonel | December 5, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 7:56 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Deputies are investigating a shootout that took place along Montgomery Road Saturday afternoon.

A little before 5 p.m. deputies responded to a scene after two groups exchanged gunfire, Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office officials say.

They say the incident occurred along Montgomery Road between Stewart Rd and Ken Arbre Drive.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Officials say this is a large scene, and the incident remains under investigation.

The Sherriff’s Office is asking any witnesses to contact their Criminal Investigation Section at 513-851-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

