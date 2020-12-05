Man injured after shootout on Montgomery Rd

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Deputies are investigating a shootout that took place along Montgomery Road Saturday afternoon.
A little before 5 p.m. deputies responded to a scene after two groups exchanged gunfire, Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office officials say.
They say the incident occurred along Montgomery Road between Stewart Rd and Ken Arbre Drive.
One man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.
Officials say this is a large scene, and the incident remains under investigation.
The Sherriff’s Office is asking any witnesses to contact their Criminal Investigation Section at 513-851-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.