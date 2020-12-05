Dry but cool weekend ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Saturday will be off to a cold start and will make way to about 41 degrees.
As the day progresses, it will be partly to mostly cloudy.
With the cloud cover in mind, this weekend’s weather looks to be cool, partly to mostly cloudy and dry.
Monday we could see a few flurries or sprinkles again, but nothing big and still nothing to worry about.
Next week will see a warming trend with high temperatures warming to above normal Wednesday and reaching the low 50s Thursday and possibly Friday.
The weather system that arrives Saturday, December 12th will bring rain and some thunder Saturday night and early Sunday.
