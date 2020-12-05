Indiana’s 7-positivity rate climbs to 28.5%, health officials say

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported that the 7-day positivity rate climbed to 25.8%.
Health officials say the data was reported from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28.
The health department reported 7,552 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths.
The state now has a total of 375,019 total cases since March 6.
Health officials say that its 7-day positivity rate has climbed to 25.8 % during the week from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 75 new cases (2.663 total);
- Franklin County: 25 new cases (841 total);
- Ohio County: Six new cases (260 total);
- Ripley County: 54 new cases (1,766 total);
- Switzerland County: 20 (302 total);
- Union County: Two new cases (314 total);
- Fayette County: 12 new cases (1,691 total)
Two southeast Indiana counties, Franklin and Ripley, are no longer in the red level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn County is still red on the map, however. This means the county’s 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the state’s Public Health Emergency Order for an additional 30 days on Tuesday. This is now the ninth time the governor has continued the order to help slow the COVID-19 spread in the state.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.