Police identify woman killed in Westwood Northern Boulevard crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman is dead and a man injured after a fatal crash that shut down Westwood Northern Boulevard for several hours Friday morning, Cincinnati police say.
The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. when Vision Roberson, 28, lost control of her car in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard and struck a tree, according to police.
Roberson died at the scene, officials say.
Roberson’s passenger Ousmane Toure, 23, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.
Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, officials say.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.