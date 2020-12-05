Police identify woman killed in Westwood Northern Boulevard crash

Police identify woman killed in Westwood Northern Boulevard crash
A woman is dead and a man injured after a fatal crash that shut down Westwood Northern Boulevard for several hours Friday morning, Cincinnati police say. (Source: WXIX)
By Maggy Mcdonel | December 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 5:08 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman is dead and a man injured after a fatal crash that shut down Westwood Northern Boulevard for several hours Friday morning, Cincinnati police say.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. when Vision Roberson, 28, lost control of her car in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard and struck a tree, according to police.

Roberson died at the scene, officials say.

Roberson’s passenger Ousmane Toure, 23, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, officials say.

