Sharonville Police Department participates in virtual “Shop-With-a-Cop” event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -For more than two decades, the Sharonville Police Department has participated in the Shop-with-a-cop event, but due to the pandemic, organizers had to make some adjustments.
The Sharonville Police Department hosted the “Video Call-Cops Shop and Deliver” event, where officers asked kids what they wanted through Zoom, shopped for their gifts, and delivered the gifts in style.
“The Officers met with kids on the internet. We had one-on-one conversations with them. We got shopping lists, we interacted with them, we had a good time,” Lt. Mark Preuss said.
The good times kept rolling on Saturday afternoon when presents were delivered.
“They always ask something for their mom or dad or their aunt or brother or sister, and again, that’s what makes it Christmas,” Lt. Preuss said.
Lt. Mark Preuss says the department raises money the entire year for the event.
Officers will not only deliver gifts to the family, but they are going to make sure families are set for the season.
Preuss says they will also be providing food and other basic needs for families.
