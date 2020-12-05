Weekend finishes cool, but dry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our cool weekend continues with Sunday morning lows in the 20s across the Tri-state area.
Expect the clouds to stick around most of the day with a few peeks of sunshine.
Sunday’s high will top out right around 40 degrees.
Conditions remain mainly dry heading into Monday, with only a slight chance for a few early morning flurries or sprinkles.
No accumulation is expected.
The chilly weather will stay with us through the first half of the week before a milder trend begins on Tuesday with some areas getting a good chance to enjoy upper 40s to lower 50s through the end of the workweek.
Then it’s back to colder conditions on Saturday when the next system brings rain and some thunder Saturday night and early Sunday.
