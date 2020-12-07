With virus slowing, Beshear plans to let latest pandemic order expire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 1,972 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, the lowest case report in 10 days and one of several early signs the commonwealth could be exiting the exponential growth phase of its present surge.
“We’ve got to slow down the train before we stop it,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, employing an oft-used metaphor for the virus, “and we’ve got to stop it before we can turn it around.”
Beshear credited the steps he has taken over the last several weeks for any apparent slow-down in the virus’s growth.
“We believe the new restrictions are working,” he said. “They worked in July. They worked in March. They worked in Kentucky. They worked in Arizona. They worked in Texas. They worked in Florida. They’ve worked in every state in which they’ve been instituted.”
The governor noted he does not foresee extending the restrictions on restaurants, bars and gyms, returning them to the 50 percent capacity limit. He explained the restrictions created a three-week pause to interrupt the virus’s incubation cycles and were always intended to expire Dec. 13.
“Please give it all you’ve got this week,” he said.
Letting the restrictions expire would mark another point of departure for Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who plans to extend his state’s 10 p.m. curfew.
Kentucky also reported 10 new virus-related deaths Monday.
Ninety-two fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday for a total of 1,700 current hospitalizations.
One more Kentuckian is in an ICU for a total of 410 current ICU admissions. Twenty fewer Kentuckians are on ventilators for a total of 210.
The case report is the lowest since Nov. 27, when Kentucky reported 1,747 cases. The last time Kentucky reported fewer than 1,972 cases otherwise was Nov. 16, when it reported 1,514.
Weekly case numbers appear to bear out the notion of slowing exponential growth, though Thanksgiving clouds the picture.
Kentucky set a record last week for total weekly COVID-19 cases with more than 24,000 new cases. The state also set weekly case records eight of the 10 weeks since Sept. 28.
An October reporting backlog caused one of those non-record weeks. Similarly, a Thanksgiving backlog could have caused a lower weekly case total for the week beginning Nov. 23 and a higher one last week.
Smooth out the last two weeks and the growth rate of the virus in Kentucky looks to be slowing, according to Beshear.
Positivity rate, currently 9.6 percent, paints a similar picture. Below are the rate increases by week from the previous week since October:
- Nov. 2: 0.41
- Nov. 9: 1.24
- Nov. 16: 1.4
- Nov. 23: (-0.01)
- Nov. 30: 0.45
- Dec. 7: 0.18
If the virus is slowing in Kentucky, however, the Department of Public Health’s incident rate map doesn’t register it. Incident rates are up nearly across the board, sizably so in Northern Kentucky.
Incident rates represent daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on average over the previous week.
Below are incident rates from Nov. 23 compared to rates from Nov. 30 and Dec. 7:
- Boone County: 80.1 - 63.6 - 80.6
- Kenton County: 64.2 - 49.6 - 65.4
- Campbell County: 66.7 - 48.4 - 61.5
Past and present case reports and incident rate maps can be found here.
Beshear revealed Monday Kentucky could receive more vaccine doses than originally announced.
The governor previously said Kentucky would receive a little more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020, including 38,025 from Pfizer the third week of December and 76,700 from Moderna around Christmas.
Monday Beshear said Kentucky could also receive 33,800 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of 2020. He also said the state could receive two more shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine before Jan. 1, though the governor noted those shipments are less certain.
“The end of this virus is out there. We can see it, and we can feel it. But it’s still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need,” Beshear said.
