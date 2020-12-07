Reds trade Raisel Iglesias to Angels

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds have traded Raisel Iglesias to the Angels in exchange for relief pitcher Noe Ramirez and a player to be named.
Serving as the Reds’ primary closer the last four seasons, Iglesias saved 106 games for the Reds and had a 3.15 ERA in 274 appearances in a Cincinnati uniform.
Ramirez, 30, has split his six season Major League career between the Boston Red Sox and Anaheim Angels. Primarily a relief pitcher, Ramirez finished with a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances in the 2020 season.
Iglesias was entering the final year of his contract.
The Reds are also sending an undisclosed amount of cash to the Angels as part of the trade.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
