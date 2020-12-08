Cincinnati-Tulsa game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

“Like so much of our country, the Bearcats football program has dealt with rising cases of COVID-19 over the last several weeks. Since returning from Orlando on Nov. 21, 2020, we had an increased number of positives among our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Thankfully, we have had very few symptomatic cases and those who did show symptoms appear to be doing well. This week, we began a slow, measured return to activities, fully aware of the importance of monitoring our student-athletes who are returning after time away from practice.