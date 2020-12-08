Cincinnati-Tulsa game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday’s game between Cincinnati and Tulsa has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to the American Athletic Conference.
The regular-season game will not be rescheduled, according to the AAC.
Cincinnati and Tulsa are scheduled to meet Saturday, Dec. 19, in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.
Both teams will have 6-0 conference records at the conclusion of the regular season.
UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham released the following statement:
“Like so much of our country, the Bearcats football program has dealt with rising cases of COVID-19 over the last several weeks. Since returning from Orlando on Nov. 21, 2020, we had an increased number of positives among our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Thankfully, we have had very few symptomatic cases and those who did show symptoms appear to be doing well. This week, we began a slow, measured return to activities, fully aware of the importance of monitoring our student-athletes who are returning after time away from practice.
If we are selected to host the AAC Championship game on Dec. 19, we have requested a variance with the state of Ohio to allow a limited number of fans in the stadium. We look forward to continuing our season on Saturday, Dec. 19.”
According to the AAC’s tiebreaking procedure, in the absence of a regular-season head-to-head result to break the tie, the site of the championship game will be the home stadium of the team that is ranked higher in the Dec. 8 College Football Playoff rankings.
