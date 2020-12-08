Driver charged with OVI in crash that closed Ohio 48, police say

Driver charged with OVI in crash that closed Ohio 48, police say
A driver is under arrest on an OVI charge in a crash that shut down Ohio 48 in Warren County early Tuesday, according to Clearcreek Township police. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 8, 2020 at 6:35 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 3:43 PM

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver is under arrest on an OVI charge in a crash that shut down Ohio 48 in Warren County early Tuesday, according to Clearcreek Township police.

The driver was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a utility pole near Ohio 122 about 2:14 a.m., police said. The use of drugs and/or alcohol are factors.

His name was not released.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt, according to police. They said he told them he was coming from his house to a friend’s house at the time of the crash.

The road was shut down for about two hours and has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.