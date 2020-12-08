Driver charged with OVI in crash that closed Ohio 48, police say

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver is under arrest on an OVI charge in a crash that shut down Ohio 48 in Warren County early Tuesday, according to Clearcreek Township police.
The driver was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a utility pole near Ohio 122 about 2:14 a.m., police said. The use of drugs and/or alcohol are factors.
His name was not released.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt, according to police. They said he told them he was coming from his house to a friend’s house at the time of the crash.
The road was shut down for about two hours and has since reopened.
