Educators ask Ohio Senate to approve Fair School Funding plan this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several school districts have come together, virtually, to make a plea for Ohio to adopt a new way of funding school districts.
The Fair School Funding plan will reportedly cost the state almost $2 billion more once it is completely rolled out. It has already passed the House with bipartisan support, but the next hurdle is the Senate.
The cost of education is no secret. The funding schools receive from the state of Ohio has been a secret though for district leaders.
“We shouldn’t have to be magicians in trying to understand what’s going to happen to us next,” explains Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton. “We have a funding formula right now that has been vetted. The great work that’s been done that people can understand, and our constituents can understand.”
Burton is one of several educators trying to change the formula for funding Ohio schools. Educators have said the system is not only outdated but unconstitutional.
The current method for deciding state funding of Ohio schools has been through the courts several times with no changes made.
“After all of this litigation, changes in leadership at the governor’s level as well as the state legislature, not to mention several Ohio Supreme Court unconstitutional opinions, we still do not have a funding mechanism in this state that adequately distributes resources to ensure that all of Ohio’s public school children receive what was originally ruled to be in 1994, a fundamental right,” said Forest Hills Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles.
The new formula is based on the per-student cost of a quality education.
The money will be undoubtedly tight at the state level because of the COVID-19 pandemic. District leaders want to be first in line to make their case when budget talks begin for several reasons.
“The multiple competing entities that are going after state dollars. The closer it gets to the budget process, the closer more parties jump in,” Burton says.
Timing is important because the school funding is about to enter another two-year cycle, which would delay the Fair School Funding Plan another two years.
These district leaders hope it passes the Senate before Friday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.