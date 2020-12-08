Eviction, foreclosure prevention program launched in Bond Hill, Roselawn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bon Secours Mercy Health is helping with an initiative to prevent evictions and foreclosures in Bond Hill and Roselawn.
The project is in collaboration with the Center for Community Investment and working toward improving local affordable housing systems.
“Bon Secours Mercy Health recognizes the critical link between health and housing as people struggling to make ends meet have to decide between rent/mortgage payments, food, medical care, and other essentials,” Chief Community Health Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health Dr. Samuel Ross said. “The economic impacts of COVID-19 have worsened housing stability for households in Cincinnati and without intervention, we may see further growth in racial inequities, poverty, and associated health disparities.”
Eligible residents will get assistance connecting with coronavirus relief funding through the initiative. The program will also help bring $300,000 in neighborhood-specific financial relief and supportive services to stop evictions and foreclosures for more than 200 homeowners and renters.
To see if you might qualify for the program, renters should call Housing Opportunities Made Equal at 513-721-4663; homeowners need to call Working In Neighborhoods at 513-541-4109
