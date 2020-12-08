Fire rekindles at NKY storage unit day after 2-alarm blaze

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Crews were on the scene Tuesday morning battling a fire that rekindled at Cherokee Storage a day after they put out a two-alarm blaze there, Kenton County dispatchers confirm.
Fire crews were called out to the facility in the 6400 block of Taylor Mill Road at 5:47 a.m.
No injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.
Independence Assistant Fire Chief Phil Dietz says several containers are on fire and this is a difficult, labor-intensive fire to fight.
They need to open every container, almost 300, to ensure the fire is out everywhere throughout the facility.
Items inside the storage units also are causing problems
Lt. Adams with Covington Fire Department said they’re still chasing hotspots in the building.
CVG brought in a foam truck for the “stubborn spots,” Adams said.
Fire investigators will be called back out to check into the cause of the fire. They are still working to determine the cause of Monday’s fire, too.
On Monday, large flames were showing when multiple crews first responded pre-dawn.
No injuries were reported in that blaze either, but flames were visibly shooting from the top of the building.
