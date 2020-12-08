Former Reds broadcaster Brennaman lands new job, per report

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thom Brennaman has found a new job after he resigned in September following his use of an anti-gay slur while on-air, according to a report.
Brennaman will now do play-by-play for the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico, MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal says.
Back in August, Brennaman was heard on-air using an anti-gay slur.
“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” Brennaman said as he was previewing the second game in a double-header between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals.
Through the fourth inning of the evening game against the Royals, Brennaman continued to serve as the game’s broadcaster. He stepped back from the role in the top of the fifth inning, saying in part:
“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very sorry.”
Brennaman later said: “I don’t know if I am going to be putting on this headset again.”
He was initially suspended by the team after his remarks on Aug. 19.
Then on Sept. 25, the Reds announced Brennaman’s resignation.
