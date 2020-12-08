Freestore Foodbank adds new weekly food distributions in December

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Freestore Foodbank is making sure families have a holiday meal before Christmas.
Food will be distributed for the whole month of December at the Liberty Street Market in Over-the-Rhine.
The market is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
It will close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Holiday food items may include chicken/ham loaf, canned food vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce and other holiday fixings.
Boxes of food and fresh produce can also be picked up at the Reds Youth Academy (2026 E. Seymour Ave.) on Dec. 18, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
If you’re interested in helping their holiday efforts:
- Donate online, by calling 513-482-FOOD (3663) or texting FOOD to 833-709-0969.
- Organize a Virtual Food Drive with your company, family or friends.
OTHER FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS: (not holiday food-specific)
WHEN: Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Dec. 9 & 16
WHERE: Freestore Foodbank, 1250 Tennessee Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229
WHEN: Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 pm
WHERE: Tech Castle (old Johnny’s Toy Location in Taylor Mill)
