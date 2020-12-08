Indiana surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths with 124 more announced Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana has now surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths with Tuesday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
124 additional deaths were reported from the previous day, which brings the state’s overall death toll to 6,109.
Dearborn County reported four additional deaths Tuesday, the data from the state department of health shows. No other county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area in Indiana reported any more deaths Tuesday.
To date, 37 residents in Dearborn County have died from COVID-19, the ISDH map shows.
5,457 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday. These cases were recorded between Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, according to the ISDH.
Indiana has reported a total of 392,663 total COVID-19 cases since March 6.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 47 new cases (2,817 total)
- Franklin County: 17 new cases (888 total)
- Ohio County: Three new cases (272 total)
- Ripley County: 27 new cases (1,872 total)
- Switzerland County: One new case (319 total)
- Union County: Three new cases (322 total)
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is now 14%, according to the ISDH. That percentage is down significantly from the 25.8% reported by the ISDH on Saturday.
Dearborn County is still red on the state’s COVID-19 alert map. This means the county’s 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.