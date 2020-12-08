Kings Island announces $27M ‘luxury’ campground under construction

MASON, Ohio (FOX 19) - Construction of a $27 million “luxury” campground is underway on 50 acres less than a mile from Kings Island’s front gates, amusement park operators announced Tuesday.
Kings Island Camp Cedar is expected to open in Spring 2021 with modern lodging for park guests, families, vacationers and recreational vehicle (RV ) travelers, according to a news release.
The resort and campsite will hold 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces. Another 100 cottages are planned.
There also will be recreational and adult-exclusive pools, ponds, walking trails, dining options, bathhouses, a laundry facility, firepits, grills and picnic tables.
Park guests can purchase “Stay and Play” packages.
Once complete, the campground will join Warren County’s other tourism attractions including Kings Island, the Western & Southern Open, Warren County Sports Park and other destinations in the region.
”We are excited to offer our guests a unique lodging experience and a contemporary outdoor retreat so close to Kings Island,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island, in a news release.
”The addition of Kings Island Camp Cedar luxury outdoor resort will make a visit to our park even more memorable.”
Kings Island Camp Cedar is owned by Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates.
It will be managed by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of the Kings Island amusement park.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.