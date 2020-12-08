3,114 new cases, 20 more COVID deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 3,114 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional virus-related deaths Tuesday.
“That’s a lot of cases,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s more than we want.”
The governor added the case count is 1,000 fewer than the 4,151 cases the state recorded last Tuesday.
“Again, the growth in cases appears to be slowing, and we hope that holds through the rest of the week,” Beshear said, continuing Monday’s observation that Kentucky could be exiting its exponential growth phase.
Sixty more Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday for a total of 1,760 current hospitalizations.
Six more Kentuckians are in ICUs for a total of 416 current ICU admissions. Three fewer Kentuckians are on ventilators for a total of 207.
The state’s positivity rate is 9.56, down 0.04 points from Monday.
Newly released by the Department of Health and Human Services Monday and compiled by the Kentucky Department of Public Health shows hospital utilization throughout the state.
In regions marked red on the map, one of hospital bed utilization, ICU bed utilization or ventilator utilization exceeds 80 percent of the county’s total capacity. The figures presented on the map comprise both COVID and non-COVID patients.
The Northern Kentucky region’s hospital bed utilization rate is the highest in the state.
Northern Kentucky’s figures are as follows:
- Inpatient beds: 87.6 percent
- ICU beds: 78.4 percent
- Ventilators: 59.5 percent
