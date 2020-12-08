Mother-of-three remembered after fatal crash on Westwood Northern Blvd.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local mother remains in shock Tuesday after her 28-year-old daughter died in a crash Friday morning.
Vision Roberson lost control of her car on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood around 6 a.m. She struck a tree and was reported dead at the scene, police said at the time.
Roberson’s passenger and husband, 23-year-old Ousmane Toure, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.
“I am going to miss her terribly,” Nina Starkey, Roberson’s mother, said. “I am going to miss her so much.”
Starkey says Roberson and Toure were on their way to breakfast. The couple had been married just over a year.
“It feels like I am walking around in a haze, like I am walking around in a cloud,” Starkey said. “Her name just comes out of my mouth (...) I want this all to be a dream. I want to wake up, but I know that she’s gone. I have to be everything for everybody the best I can.”
Roberson was a mother of three children as well as a daughter, a sister and a friend.
Starkey says she was into Taekwondo, something the whole family enjoyed doing.
“She loved to play the piano. She loved to sing,” Starkey said. “She loved to dance, and she could dance really good too. She really spent most of her time taking care of her children. When you have three children, you don’t have much time for much else. Vision was a good girl. She was a good girl.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to assist with funeral costs as well as Christmas for Vision’s children.
