Ohio Education Association urges schools to ‘reset,’ go to remote learning until Jan. 11

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Ohio’s largest teachers union is calling on all schools in the state to immediately suspend all in-person learning until Jan 11.
The Ohio Education Association’s (OEA) urging comes amid what they called an “alarming explosion in community spread of coronavirus in recent weeks.”
The Jan. 11 date allows students and staff to quarantine for 14 days after Christmas, when it’s predicted family gatherings will cause yet another surge of coronavirus cases.
In order to return to in-person instruction on Jan 11, the OEA is urging that local Boards of Health sign off on the plans put forward by each school district.
OEA President Scott DiMauro said that approval from public health officials is necessary.
“Public health experts, not the elected politicians that serve on local school boards, should make the determination about whether schools are safe for students and staff to gather in person,” DiMauro said. “The state has thus far failed to provide true leadership or firm statewide policies. We therefore must depend on local boards of health to make difficult decisions and accept accountability when they approve any educational plans.”
In a briefing Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t say whether he supports the measures recommended by the OEA.
Back in October, DeWine said in a Tweet, “It should concern all Ohioans that so many of our kids are going to school remotely... [s]ome of our poorest children who thrive in an in-person learning environment do not do nearly as well online.”
Last week, the Ohio Department of Education released numbers which revealed that 29% of Ohio students are attending classes in-person full time. 45% of students in the state are taking classes on a fully remote basis.
Schools across the United States have reported higher numbers of students failing or simply not attending remote classes.
In the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, which has been remote for the entire school year, 20% of students had grades of “incomplete” for the first grading period.
