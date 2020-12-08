The Game: Ohio State vs Michigan canceled, UM announces

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Game won’t be played this season as the University of Michigan announced a decision to cancel the face-off against No. 4 Ohio State (5-0).
The University of Michigan Athletic Department said the game is being canceled due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week.
Michigan’s Atheltic Director Warde Manuel said the Wolverines would not be able to field a team because of the number of positive cases.
“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Manuel said. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”
After the news broke, the No. 4 Buckeyes responded on Twitter with a si*ple *essage:
The Game was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at Ohio State and is a vital one for the Buckeyes in terms of the Big Ten Football Championship.
In order for a team to be eligible for the conference championship, the Big Ten says a team must play six games. Ohio State has only played five so far.
Three games on the Buckeyes schedule have been canceled this season because of COVID-19.
