Ohio surpasses 500K coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, hitting the milestone as numbers continue to rise across the nation.
There was an increase of 25,721 in 24 hours reported bringing the total number of cases to 510,018.
The Ohio Department of Health said the Bureau of Infectious Disease has cleared the backlog of pending files that dated back to Nov. 1, causing the one-day spike in cases.
“After understanding more about antigen tests, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), changed their case definition in August allowing antigen tests to be included in case counts without additional verification,” ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a news release. “ODH is now aligned with CDC’s current definition and we will begin reflecting those tests immediately in our daily reported case counts moving forward.”
According to the ODH, the state is also reporting 7,103 total deaths and 30,226 total hospitalizations in the state.
Tuesday’s increase in reported hospital admissions of 657 included around 100 hospital admissions of probable COVID-19 cases from the backlogged antigen reports, ODH says.
Further information on the backlog of antigen cases is available here.
Ohio’s COVID-19 10 p.m. curfew order, which is set to expire Thursday, will be extended, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday.
DeWine did not say how long the curfew will be extended but did say more details will be released on Thursday.
TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital nurse manager CJ Adams joined the governor Monday to talk about what she is seeing in southwest Ohio.
Adams says not only are they nearing capacity, but there are now problems with staffing. Her team is exhausted and tired, but she says fear is the biggest concern right now.
Despite the one-day spike, DeWine said Ohio’s COVID-19 cases are “flattening out” and credits the state’s mask mandate and the curfew for the slowdown.
