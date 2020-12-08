Operation Santa helping make sure Christmas wishes come true

“Kids are going to be asking for cures for COVID because they can’t go outside, they can’t play, they won’t be able to hang out with their cousins on Christmas and play with their new bikes and stuff,” explains Davis. “This is the season for giving, and everybody’s been ‘quarantined,’ quote-unquote, for quite some time that this will make you feel like you’ve gotten out. Because you get to shop, and you get to send [gifts] and you get to make someone smile.”