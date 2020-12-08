Operation Santa helping make sure Christmas wishes come true

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the 109th year, the United States Postal Service is helping all little boys and girls get letters to Santa before Christmas.
Operation Santa started Dec. 4 and helps make certain each letter a kid writes to Santa Claus gets what they want for Christmas. Right now, all of the letters have been adopted, but Santa receives more each day so keep checking the website.
Chief Elf with the USPS in Cincinnati Kimberly Davis is busy this time of year helping Santa answer all the letters from kids.
“They [the letters] rolled in starting in August, the bulk come around Veteran’s Day,” says Davis. “The kids are geared up; catalogs are out and everything.”
Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 14 to ensure someone can help Santa check off items on the kid’s wish list in time for Christmas.
Each letter is posted to the USPS website and organized by state for a person or family to adopt the letter. After the gift is purchased, you simply take it to your local post office, and they will do the rest.
“Kids are going to be asking for cures for COVID because they can’t go outside, they can’t play, they won’t be able to hang out with their cousins on Christmas and play with their new bikes and stuff,” explains Davis. “This is the season for giving, and everybody’s been ‘quarantined,’ quote-unquote, for quite some time that this will make you feel like you’ve gotten out. Because you get to shop, and you get to send [gifts] and you get to make someone smile.”
Delivering smiles to kids at Christmas is exactly what Operation Santa is all about.
You can send your letter to Santa at this address: Santa, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Don’t forget the postage though.
