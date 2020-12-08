Police: Man shot in both legs in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in Roselawn.
A man with gunshot wounds to his lower legs showed up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center via private transport, according to Captain Doug Snider, the night chief.
He is expected to recover.
Police say they have determined the shooting occurred at an unknown location near Summit Avenue and Greenland Place about 11 p.m. Monday.
