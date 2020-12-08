Shooting leaves one seriously injured in East Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say a shooting occurred in East Westwood Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard near Baltimore Avenue, according to police.
One victim was transported by private vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
