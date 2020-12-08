Spectrum to hire 100 at drive-up job fair Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Spectrum says it is hiring 100 customer service representatives at a “drive up” job fair Tuesday.
Applicants are encouraged to complete an application and job assessment prior to the event at https://bit.ly/3fn6JQP, using requisition number 264781, the company announced in a news release.
People who pass the assessment will move on to a virtual interview while remaining in their vehicle.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Blue Ash.
Candidates will remain in their vehicles to promote safe, social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Job applicants are required to bring a smartphone, a face mask, and an electronic copy of their resume that can be attached to their application or emailed to a recruiter.
They also are encouraged to dress in business appropriate attire.
Customer service representatives are responsible for resolving customer billing issues.
This position offers a starting wage of $16.50, a six-week paid training program, free and discounted Spectrum services and an extensive benefits package.
