Warmer weather begins Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cloudy but dry day on tape, as temperatures will reach near 41 degrees today. The warm up will begin with temperatures near 50 degrees on Wednesday. There is a chance that a few spots around the Tri-State will make it to 60 degrees by Friday.
The weather maker is a system that will drop to the southeast out of the Gulf of Alaska. The Rocky Mountains will disrupt it, but as it reorganizes over the Great Plains a vigorous low pressure system will develop. Friday morning it will be centered near Topeka on its way to Chicago. As the low traverses the landscape heading northeast it will propel warm air into the Ohio Valley.
The warm weather will end with the passage of a cold front Saturday. Ahead of the front there should be enough moisture streaming northward into the Ohio River Valley to support widespread rain and a few weak, embedded thunderstorms.
When the cold front arrives Saturday, rain and thunder will rumble through Cincinnati. Sunday, in the colder air behind the front look for a mix of rain and snow.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.