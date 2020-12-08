‘We’ve got rebar!’ Brent Spence Bridge prepping for concrete pour

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews started installing green-coated bars of reinforcing steel to add strength to the pavement before concrete is poured on the upper deck of the Brent Spence Bridge.
The bridge has been undergoing repairs since a fiery semi crash on Nov. 11.
“Today we’re installing the steel reinforcement on the upper deck. It’s really one of the last steps before the actual bridge deck pour,” Project Manager Cory Wilson said.
The heaviest damage from the crash was done to the bridge’s upper deck, according to KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.
Gray says work on the lower deck of the bridge won’t be as extensive because it wasn’t damaged by the fire as much as the upper portion.
Working around the clock, crews have been able to keep on schedule for the Dec. 23 reopening.
“We’ve had crews working 24 hours a day for several weeks now - our own state crews and the contractors as well,” Wilson said. “Just trying to keep production moving throughout the project and meet the scheduling demands.”
Gray says a big part of the project isn’t just repairing the upper deck, but redirecting more than 160,000 drivers who typically cross the bridge every day.
