Airbnb bans New Year’s Eve parties in Ohio during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some folks in Northeast Ohio were counting the days until they could countdown to 2021 on New Year’s Eve with a party.
One can still do that but not in any Airbnb properties.
“I think that unfortunately, people are not gonna stop gathering, they’re either gonna be responsible or they’re not and if they’re not they’re gonna pay more just to use it,” said Ben Trimble, Chief Real Estate Officer, Ohio City, Incorporated.
Airbnb has announced, it was cracking down on New Year’s Eve rentals in an effort to protect the public’s health during this coronavirus pandemic.
That means guests won’t be allowed to make a one-night reservation for New Year’s Eve.
If you already have a reservation, you have to agree that you won’t throw an unauthorized party. If you do, you could face some legal trouble from the company.
“I think that’s a really great move considering all the things this country is struggling with right now,” said Trimble.
The company took similar action Halloween weekend after police busted a party with 400 people in Bay Village back in October 2019.
Police confirmed someone rented the $1.78 million home on Lake Road through Airbnb even though the company says there was no contract.
Trimble tells 19 News the company is a great way to showcase neighborhoods, but there are limits. He and others at Ohio City Inc have been working with city leaders to change some of the Airbnb laws.
“I totally understand that and feel for the people that are struggling right now financially. I don’t know that the way of dealing that is to add large gatherings that will spread COVID,” he said.
However, he feels this move could go the other way.
“I think honestly it might end up being a real boom to air b n b renters who will end up getting multiple night bookings for people who are throwing a party for one night.”
Airbnb recently took legal action and sued the guests who hosted an unauthorized party at an Ohio home.
Click here to read about the Airbnb restrictions.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.