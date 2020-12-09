Case growth continues to level-off in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 3,481 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.
The case count is marginally fewer than last Wednesday’s report of 3,601 new cases, continuing to support Gov. Andy Beshear’s observation that Kentucky could be exiting its exponential growth phase.
Beshear also continued to credit Kentuckians’ “ongoing sacrifices” and the steps he has taken over the last several weeks for any apparent slow-down in the virus’s growth.
Thirty-two more Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Tuesday for a total of 1,792 current hospitalizations.
Four fewer Kentuckians are in ICUs for a total of 412 current ICU admissions. Four more Kentuckians are on ventilators for a total of 211.
The state’s positivity rate is 9.23, down 0.33 points from Tuesday, marking the sixth consecutive day the positivity rate has fallen in the state.
Through Wednesday the state is on track to post a lower weekly case total from the previous week for just the second time since the case surge began in October.
“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers,” Beshear said. “They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases.
“You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”
Newly released by the Department of Health and Human Services Monday and compiled by the Kentucky Department of Public Health shows hospital utilization throughout the state.
In regions marked red on the map, one of hospital bed utilization, ICU bed utilization or ventilator utilization exceeds 80 percent of the county’s total capacity. The figures presented on the map comprise both COVID and non-COVID patients.
The Northern Kentucky region’s hospital bed utilization rate was the highest in the state Tuesday when the map was released.
Northern Kentucky’s figures are as follows:
- Inpatient beds: 87.6 percent
- ICU beds: 78.4 percent
- Ventilators: 59.5 percent
