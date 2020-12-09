Cases continue to climb, but hospitalizations show plateau in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 10,094 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 84 virus-related deaths Wednesday.
The case count is up from last Wednesday’s count of 7,835 newly confirmed cases, though the death count is down from last Wednesday’s count of 123 newly confirmed deaths.
The figures are up from their respective 21-day averages, both for cases (7,835) and deaths (65.)
The case-count deviation is all the greater considering the 21-day case average is buoyed by Tuesday’s backlogged report of 25,721 cases following FDA clarification about how antigen tests should be reported.
The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is growing more slowly over the last week than it did in November. It stands at 16.1 percent.
Cases lag hospital admission dates, and the effect of Thanksgiving gatherings largely remains to be seen. Our media partners at the Enquirer report more than 5,800 residents in Hamilton County contracted COVID-19 in the past week, more than any other week since the pandemic began.
Nevertheless, current hospitalizations and ICU admissions appear to have leveled off as well, both statewide and in the Greater Cincinnati region.
Statewide, 5,198 Ohioans are hospitalized with COVID-19. The two-week trend line is positive, though hospitalizations topped out at 5,234 on Dec. 1 and have since remained steady.
Statewide ICU admissions, currently at 1,229, show a similar trend, having crested at 1,234 admissions on Dec. 1.
The state reports 18.82 of all hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The figure has remained steady since a high of 19.1 percent on Dec. 1.
It also reports 25.09 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The figure has likewise remained steady since a high of 25.77 percent on Dec. 1.
Locally, 742 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, steady from a high of 788 patients on Dec. 2. Of those, 177 patients are in ICUs, also steady from a high of 194 on Dec. 1.
In Greater Cincinnati, 18.24 percent of hospital beds and 27.7 percent of ICU beds are taken up by COVID-19 patients.
