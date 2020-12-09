Cincinnati City Solicitor’s Office dismisses lawsuit seeking to remove Jeff Pastor from office

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City attorneys on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by five Cincinnati residents seeking to remove Councilman Jeff Pastor from office following his arrest on federal corruption charges.
Pastor, a council member since January 2018, agreed to a voluntary suspension after the lawsuit was filed when Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings.
That suspension adequately protects and serves the interests of the city, attorneys wrote in the court filing.
They also are dismissing it to “avoid potentially undermining the federal case,” the documents show.
“The Solicitor’s Office has thoughtfully considered whether to proceed with this removal action. Because the City’s interests are protected by the voluntary suspension and prosecuting the removal would interfere with a federal criminal prosecution, we respectfully notify the Court that we are dismissing this case,” wrote Interim City Solicitor Andrew W. Garth.
The lawsuit’s dismissal comes one day before the case was scheduled to return to Hamilton County Probate Court before Judge Ralph Winkler.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are all Republicans seeking to oust a fellow Republican in Pastor.
The signatures of five voters were needed to file the litigation,
They are State Rep. Tom Brinkman, R-Mt. Lookout, Hyde Park attorney Christopher McDowell; Mark Miller, treasurer of Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes (COAST); Hamilton County Recorder Nobert Nadel and resident Frank Triantos.
Their attorney, Curt Hartman, tells FOX19 NOW he is not surprised by the city’s decision.
“While we believe the hearing on removal should have proceeded forward, the Cincinnati City Solicitor is responsible for prosecuting the action and has determined not to do so,” Hartman said. “It is ultimately his call and he is responsible and accountable for that decision, for good or for bad.”
Hartman said they have no plans to file for the removal of Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, who also has been federally charged and accepted a voluntary suspension, “in light of the city solicitor having now established his standard to not pursue removal action when a council member accepts a suspension from public office.”
Pastor, 37, was accused in an indictment last month of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and other crimes related to his role on council.
He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on his own recognizance.
Pastor’s attorney, Ben Dusing, said the city dismissing the lawsuit “seems fair and just overall, given state suspension, at least until the dust settles. (It’s a ) Fair temporary resolution that meets the needs of all actors, from our perspective.”
Pastor and Sittenfeld are two of three Cincinnati City Council members arrested this year on bribery and other charges in what federal authorities say is a “culture of corruption” with a “pay to play” scheme trading money for favorable votes on development projects.
Now-former Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard recently pleaded to a wire fraud charge and was sentenced last month.
