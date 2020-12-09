Sunny skies on the way for your Thursday, and much warmer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A frosty start to your Thursday as clear skies, has allowed for temperatures to drop into the low 30′s and even upper 20′s. Sunny skies and a southern flow will get us up to the mid to upper 50′s on Thursday and then 60 degrees by Friday.
The warmer weather will continue through Saturday then colder air arrives for Sunday and early next week.
The cold front coming our way from the Pacific Northwest will bring rain, maybe some thunder Saturday. It looks like rain will be in the area all day.
We could see a few flakes on Sunday, but the bigger story will be much colder air back into the 30′s for highs as we start out the new work week.
