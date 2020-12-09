Clear, cold night. Nice tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The high and low temperatures Tuesday were 31° and 54°.
With the sunny sky this afternoon temperatures warmed into the low and mid 50. With a mostly sunny sky again tomorrow the weather will be warm again after a chilly start. The warmer weather will continue through Saturday then colder air arrives for Sunday and early next week.
The cold front coming our way from the Pacific Northwest will bring rain, maybe some thunder Saturday. It looks like rain will be in the area all day. Ahead of the front southerly winds will push afternoon temperatures into the 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday again.
Next week it looks like the chance of snow or rain Monday and again Tuesday night into Wednesday. We are watching it.
