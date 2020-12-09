Councilman Chris Seelbach ‘exploring run for Mayor of Cincinnati’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach announced Wednesday he’s considering a run for mayor in 2021.
“Cincinnati is in need of strong, bold, visionary leadership that doesn’t just continue business as usual, but puts the power back in the hands of the citizens, ensures we are growing equitably, and accepts that our greatest strengths are in our urban history and our diverse backgrounds,” Seelbach said in a news release.
The councilman says he will be talking with his husband, Craig, and family, friends and supporters about a possible run and will make a final decision around the New Year.
The mayor’s race is getting a bit crowded.
Councilman Wendell Young, Councilman David Mann; State Sen. and former Councilman Cecil Thomas; retired Cincinnati firefighter Raffel Prophett, and Cincinnati activist Kelli Prather have all announced they are running for mayor.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman told FOX19 now last month he is considering re-entering the mayor’s race. He dropped out in January 2020 to focus on his family after his wife died from breast cancer in early 2019.
Mayor John Cranley cannot run again due to term limits.
Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld announced his intention to run for mayor in July and was considered the front-runner by many, amassing more than $731,182.79 for his campaign.
He remains in the race but is now suspended from council pending the outcome of federal bribery charges against him.
Thomas and Smitherman both cited Sittenfeld’s arrest as a reason for getting in the race.
Councilman Jeff Pastor also was arrested on similar federal charges last month and is suspended, too, and now-former Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard was sentenced last week after pleading to wire fraud.
First elected in 2011, Seelbach is the city’s first openly gay councilmember. He has focused on LGBTQ rights, animal rights and a charter amendment limiting developer donations.
If he runs, Seelbach says his focus will be on:
- Community Policing Reforms
- Affordable Housing & Wage Equity
- Racial & Gender Disparities
- Urban Transportation Investments
- Transparency, Ethics, and Community Engagement:
- Establish an Office of Community Engagement
- Other reforms
In the past two years, Seelbach was one of the five council members known as the “Gang of Five” after they were named in a 2018 lawsuit by an anti-tax activist.
The suit sought their private text messages and emails to prove they were privately conducting publicly city business.
The judge handling the lawsuit ordered them to retain all texts and emails because the communications were considered evidence in the case.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters convened a grand jury in late November 2018 after discovering Young purposely deleted his text messages and Dennard said she lost hers when her phone was damaged by water at a pool.
The lawsuit was settled in March 2019, and thousands of text messages were released.
The settlement cost the city $176,000 in total including $90,000 to the law firm that launched the civil suit; $10,000 in a statutory forfeiture because Young said he purposely deleted his text messages and $75,000 in legal fees.
Ultimately, Deters turned the situation over to a county judge to handle, saying civil court was the more appropriate place than criminal court.
The judge concluded there was not enough evidence from the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office to hold Young in contempt of court because it could not be determined if Young deleted his text messages before or after the judge’s order.
Last year, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber made a recommendation that the five council members be charged with misdemeanor dereliction of duty after reviewing the case.
A special prosecutor, Patrick Hanley, was appointed due to conflicts of interest at the offices of the city solicitor and county prosecutor.
He declined in September to prosecute on the dereliction of duty charge but wrote in a letter to Deters the probe remains open.
Hanley reiterated Tuesday his investigation is still ongoing but declined to say much more.
