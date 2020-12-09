Butler Co. doctor indicted in sex crimes investigation spanning decades

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County chiropractor is behind bars after his arrest on rape and sexual battery charges.
The alleged incidents took place over several decades, according to court records.
Hamilton police arrested Stephen Boyd, DC, on Wednesday afternoon.
“Based on our investigation, it is clear that Dr. Boyd preyed on and victimized vulnerable people,” Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said.
Boyd was indicted Wednesday on four counts of rape, eight counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted sexual battery, one count of attempted rape and twelve counts of gross sexual imposition.
Some of the charges date back to November 1998, with the most recent arising in March 2012.
Court records related to the case describe alleged sexual acts Boyd performed in the course of his work as a chiropractor from July 1989 and afterwards.
At least one of the alleged incidents involved a minor, according to the court records.
Bucheit adds the department expects the list of victims to increase with Boyd’s arrest.
Hamilton police have set up a dedicated phone line to help mange the expected high volume of calls and inquiries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the dedicated line at 868-5811, ext. 1009.
