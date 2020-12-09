December warm up begins

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Midday sunshine will help the Tri-State break free of our December chill. Today’s highs with reach for 50 degrees.
Overnight lows will dip down near freezing, but expect even warmer temperatures through the end of the work week: mid 50s on Thursday, near 60 on Friday!
The next system comes our way this weekend, increasing the cloud cover on Saturday and bringing a chance for showers through Sunday.
