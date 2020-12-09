‘Gang of Five’ special prosecutor: Investigation still open

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The special prosecutor investigating four Cincinnati City Council members and a now-former one who admitted in a lawsuit settlement they secretly decided city business by privately communicating said Tuesday his probe is still very much open.
Few details are available about what, if anything, is happening at this point, however, because the proceedings have been secret since Patrick Hanley was appointed last year.
In September, Hanley informed Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters he wouldn’t prosecute Cincinnati City Council’s so-called “Gang of Five” on the misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty that Ohio Auditor Keith Faber recommended in light of the texting scandal.
A Hamilton County judge appointed Hanley to handle the case after Faber’s recommendation to avoid conflicts of interest with city and county prosecutors.
“After considering this particular matter at length,” Hanley wrote Deters in September, “I have concluded that such a criminal charge against the five council members, P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, Tamaya Dennard and Wendell Young, is not warranted and therefore decline prosecution.”
But, he wrote, “The investigation is ongoing.”
We checked on the status of his investigation in light of the recent arrests of two Cincinnati City Council members, P.G. Sittenfeld, a Democrat, and Jeff Pastor, a Republican.
Both face federal charges including bribery for allegedly soliciting money in exchange for votes. And, earlier this year, in February, a third council member, Tamaya Dennard, was arrested on similar charges. She resigned in March and was sentenced last month after pleading to one count of wire fraud.
Federal officials who launched an investigation in 2018 have said there is a “culture of corruption” in the city.
Sittenfeld and Pastor have pleaded not guilty and are free on their own recognizance. Both also are now suspended from council.
Hanley declined Wednesday to say if anyone will face state charges or if he has a grand jury going right now to hear evidence.
Earlier this year, he told FOX19 NOW the coronavirus pandemic had delayed the case.
When asked what he would say to those who may think nothing will come from his investigation, he responded: “We’ll see. We’ll see.”
This is the second time a grand jury has been convened to look into the “Gang of Five."
The five council members became known as the “Gang of Five” after they were named in a 2018 lawsuit by an anti-tax activist. The suit sought their private text messages and emails to prove they were privately conducting publicly city business.
The judge handling the lawsuit ordered them to retain all texts and emails because the communications were considered evidence in the case.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters convened a grand jury in late November 2018 after discovering Young purposely deleted his text messages and Dennard said she lost hers when her phone was damaged by water at a pool.
The lawsuit was settled in March 2019, and thousands of the text messages were released.
The settlement cost the city $176,000 in total including $90,000 to the law firm that launched the civil suit.
Ultimately, Deters turned the situation over to a county judge to handle, saying civil court was the more appropriate place than criminal court.
The judge concluded there was not enough evidence from the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office to hold Young in contempt of court because it could not be determined if Young deleted his text messages before or after the judge’s order.
