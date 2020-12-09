IU football pauses team-related activities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana has paused all team-related activities after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the program.
The decision was made by the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group.
The Hoosiers, ranked #12 in the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, are 6-1.
No decision has made regarding their game on Saturday against arch rival Purdue (2-4).
The Boilermakers also canceled practice on Tuesday to evaluate COVID-19 testing.
The two schools have met every season since 1919.
