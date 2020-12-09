2 killed in Brookville mobile home fire

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - Two men are dead following a mobile home fire in Brookville Wednesday morning, according to investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire crews were called to the home in the 4200 block of Riley Pike around 1:45 a.m.
The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
A 39-year-old man told investigators that he woke up to smoke in the mobile home and fire on the porch, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
He was able to escape with minor scrapes and smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.
The victims, 57 and 50, were found during a search of the debris, the news release said.
Their names have not been released yet by the Franklin County Coroner.
Investigators say the only source of heat in the home was a wood-burning stove.
The fire marshal says no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.
