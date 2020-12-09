Man arrested for murder more than 4 years after teen’s death, prosecutor says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man has been arrested for a murder that occurred in 2016, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jaylon Knight, then 18, was found dead on Charles Street in Hamilton in March of that year.
Knight’s case went cold for more than four years, but on Wednesday police arrested 24-year-old Mychel King on a murder warrant for Knight’s death.
Hamilton police say King was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Garfield Avenue in Hamilton on Tuesday.
King has been charged in a nine-count indictment, police say. He faces charges of murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
Knight’s parents, Serina and Paul Knight, say their son died just two months before his high school graduation.
“We always had faith and prayers it was going to happen,” Serina said of the murder arrest, “so now that it’s actually here, we’re all in awe.”
“We at least have a name and a face, the person who did this to our family,” Paul said, adding he’s never heard of King.
The couple still doesn’t understand the shooting.
“I want an answer,” Serina said. “I have questions. My husband and I talk all the time — do we want to hear the answers to the questions?”
The couple says they feel for King’s family despite the arrest having brought their pain back to the surface.
“We don’t know why he made the decision to do what he did, but look at all the family and people’s lives you destroyed by making one silly decision,” Paul said.
“Now they’re doing all their tear-stained pillows that we’ve been doing all the time,” Serina added.
Asked if they can forgive the man accused of killing their son, Paul replied, “That’s the million dollar question right there. I’m not as angry and don’t have much malice in my heart as when it first happened, but forgiveness takes a lot of work.”
“If he’s remorseful, maybe,” Serina said. “But I don’t think that’s what we have.”
King is currently being held at the Butler County Jail. He will be in court Thursday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.