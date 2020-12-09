New data shows which Tri-State hospitals are struggling with COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - New data released by the Department of Health and Human Services this week provides the first granular look at how individual hospitals across the country are grappling with COVID-19.
HHS, which took over hospital data collection from the CDC in July, formerly limited its releases to state-level data, leaving policy makers and the public alike guessing about hospitalization hotspots as the pandemic grew more serious through late fall and early winter.
The data track back to July 31, though some hospitals failed to begin reporting until months later. The most recent output is from the week beginning Nov. 27.
An updated dataset will be released weekly on Healthdata.gov.
Twelve of the 16 Greater Cincinnati hospitals presented below are at 80 percent inpatient bed capacity. Eleven of the 16 are at 80 percent ICU bed capacity.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in nearly every major local hospital.
The increases aren’t unexpected given the recent case surges, but even as governors Mike DeWine and Andy Beshear point to plateaus in the offing, the lagging nature of hospital admissions means hospitals may well reach their capacities after the case surges break.
St. Elizabeth’s Florence and Ft. Thomas locations are getting hit far harder than anywhere else. Both are overcapacity in terms of inpatient bed use, with St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas reporting an astonishing 146 percent inpatient bed utilization.
St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas also earned the grim distinction of reporting most new COVID-19 patients, with 72 new admissions the week beginning Nov. 27.
The University of Cincinnati Medical Center has the most average current COVID-19 hospitalizations with 134 the week beginning Nov. 27.
Lastly, the region’s largest hospital, St. Elizabeth Medical Center Edgewood deserves a second look.
The hospital, with 486 inpatient beds, reported just five average current COVID-19 hospitalizations the week beginning Nov. 27 and fewer than four average COVID-19 ICU beds in use during the same period.
Note: The data below reflect averages over the seven-day reporting period with the exception of ‘Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions’ which reflects a sum over the same period. The reporting period proceeds from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. The numbers are rounded for ease of reading; the percentages derive from the original unrounded numbers. Hospitals with fewer than 75 total beds were not included in the analysis.
- 12: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 46.4 percent, or 129/278: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 40: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 78.6 percent, or 22/28: Share of all staffed ICU hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients;
- 10: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 66: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 71.2 percent, or 316/444: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 110: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 69.7 percent, or 46/66: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 16: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 37: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 66.7 percent, or 317/474: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 107: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 85.9 percent, or 43/50: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 19: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 35: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 86.1 percent, or 125/145: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 45: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 73.3 percent, or 11/15: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 6: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 26: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 82.9 percent, or 202/244: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 62: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 67.4 percent, or 32/47: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 12: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 5: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 86.3 percent, or 46.6/54: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 23: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 98.8 percent, or 8/8: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 4: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 43: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 81.4 percent, or 102/125: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 37: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 81.9 percent, or 16/20: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 10: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 35: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 82.6 percent, or 172/208: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 61: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 92.7 percent, or 41/44: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 22: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 63: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 71.2 percent, or 171/240: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 58: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 65.6 percent, or 15/23: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 7: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 28: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 83.3 percent, or 154/184: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 35: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 92 percent, or 17/19: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 6: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 29: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 105 percent, or 186/177: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 25: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 80 percent, or 14/18: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 4: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 73: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 146 percent, or 221/151: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 127: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 81.5 percent, or 33/40: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 33: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 10: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 82.6 percent, or 402/486: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 5: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 84.7 percent, or 37/44: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- Fewer than 4: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 24: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 89.4 percent, or 171/191: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 39: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 94.5 percent, or 24/25: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 10: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 22: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 81.2 percent, or 371/457: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 134: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 86.6 percent, or 123/142: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 43: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
- 15: Weekly new COVID-19 patient admissions;
- 96.4 percent, or 147/152: Share of all adult inpatient hospital beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 84: Adults hospitalized with COVID-19;
- 92.3 percent, or 32/35: Share of all staffed ICU beds in use (COVID and non-COVID);
- 19: Adults in ICU with COVID-19.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.