NKY restaurant giving profits back to employees all December

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky restaurant owner is putting his employees before profits during the month of December.
Eric Redfield owns Camporosso Pizzeria with his wife, Amy, in Fort Mitchell. He says both the restaurant’s workers have been so resilient keeping it alive during such an unprecedented time, he and Amy felt compelled to give back to them.
And not just a slice of the profit pie either — the whole dang thing.
For all December, every cent made at Camporosso will go to the folks that work there.
Johann Pybus has been one of the restaurant’s pizza makers since last year.
“It definitely has been tough given the circumstances,” Pybus said, “but I think as a restaurant, Eric and Amy have done a great job leading us through and rising above the different challenges that we’ve had.”
The restaurant has 48 employees, Pybus included. They’re the reason Redfield decided to donate his December profits, as there’s scarcely been a more difficult time for restaurant workers.
“It really shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody,” he said. “Character reflects in everything that we do in life and it certainly reflects that from them through this place.
“Giving back to our employees who have been so instrumental helping us run this business was just the natural thing to do.”
Serving pizzas as a means of serving others is why Redfield and his wife decided to open Camporosso in the first place.
“Phillippians 2:4 basically says do not only look out for your needs, but look out for the needs of others as well,” Redfield said. “And we use that as our guiding light each and every day.”
