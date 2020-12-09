NKY restaurant prepares for much-awaited reopening on indoor dining

KENTUCKY (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he does not plan to extend the current restrictions on gyms, restaurants, and bars with the hope of returning them to 50% capacity next week.
He explained the restrictions created a three-week pause to interrupt the COVID-19 incubation cycles and were always intended to expire on Dec. 13.
Over the last several weeks, restaurants and bars in Kentucky have heavily relied on outdoor patios after restrictions were put in place to close indoor dining.
Barleycorn’s in Northern Kentucky has been in business for 45 years.
Owner Joe Heil, who is also a member of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, says it has been a tough few weeks but they are preparing to open for indoor dining on Dec. 14.
“We have been in business for a long time, so we are going to survive this, but our main concern is for our 220 employees, " Heil said. “Our customers have been outstanding, very loyal to us and we greatly appreciate that, but it’s not near what we could be doing in the month of December.”
Heil says it has been gut-wrenching to see restaurants having to close their doors.
He says he would have liked to work on a task force much like Ohio did and would’ve been happy to work with a 10 p.m. curfew.
Moving forward, he would like a seat at the table with the governor.
“You know, we have some single moms, we have some people that this is their only job, and we have people that are students that work here,” Heil said. “It’s been difficult on them and will continue to be difficult throughout December.”
