No charges against store owner in fatal shooting of robbery suspect, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No charges will be filed against a store owner who fatally shot a man who tried to rob his East Price Hill store three times, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
Police were called to the Mages Grocery store in the 3300 block of Glenway Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.
They were told a robbery suspect ran from the store toward Purcell Avenue.
Police found Da’Shawn Tyle with multiple gunshot wounds and he later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a news release from the prosecutor’s office said.
Deters says the police investigation of the shooting revealed that Tye tried to rob the same store on two previous occasions.
On Aug. 8, Deters says the store owner reported a robbery in which the suspect - now known as Tye - showed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. The store owner refused and Tye reportedly said, “I’ll be back.”
On Nov. 14, the store owner reported another robbery attempt where Deters says Tye got $400 after threatening to kill the man if he didn’t open the cash register.
On the day of the fatal shooting, Deters says Tye backed the owner into a corner, so the owner got his gun and shot Tye.
“This individual did this not once, not twice, but three times. The first time he pulled a gun and the second time he assaulted the store owner. We are thankful the owner was able to protect himself,” Deters said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.